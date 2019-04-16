English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Chops Off Wife's Head, Tries to Dump it in Canal; Arrested
A case of murder was registered against him and he was being questioned, police said.
Representative Image.
Erode: In a gruesome incident, a man chopped off the head of his wife after killing her, stuffed it into a bag and tried to dump it in a canal, but was nabbed by the public, police said.
They said that Muniappan (28) and Nivetha (19) a native of Shimoga in Karnataka were staying in Mettukaddai, 10km from here after their marriage eight months back.
The couple frequently used to quarrel as Muniappan suspected her fidelity, they said.
On Monday night after one such argument, the man stabbed her on the neck and later severed the head from the body. He stuffed the head in a bag and the body into a gunny sack, tied it to his motorbike and proceeded to nearby Perundurai to fling the parts into a canal.
However some people noticed the woman's legs sticking out of the bag, raised an alarm and gave chase. Muniappan then abandoned the bike and jumped into the canal.
However he was nabbed and police were informed.
A case of murder was registered against him and he was being questioned, police said.
