Man Claiming To Be CBI Officer Nabbed By Kolkata Police

Sanatan Raychowdhury, a fraudulent CBI officer who was arrested in Bengal on Tuesday, has spilled some interesting details during his interrogation. Apart from posing as a CBI officer, he also pretended to be an officer of various departments. Numerous fake documents, including BJP membership cards, a fake visiting card of the legal advisor to the West Bengal government, and a counterfeit card for a BJP national executive member have been confiscated from Roychowdhury.

Investigations revealed that Sanatan is a fraudster of epic proportions. On June 25, he reportedly tried to secure the release of an inmate at the Taltala police station using fake documents.

According to reports, he introduced himself as the chief advisor at the Chief Minister’s Office. However, his claim made police officers suspicious as there was no such position in reality. After some background search, their suspicion was proven true and a case was filed against Sanatan. Meanwhile, the DIG of CBI has shot off a letter to the Gariahat police saying that the CBI had no association with Sanatan in any form whatsoever.

On June 30, a resident of Gariahat in Kolkata, filed a complaint alleging that Sanatan was trying to seize her property worth Rs 10 crore, under the guise of a CBI officer. Along with Sanatan’s arrest his car with the CBI sticker on it has also been confiscated.

Sanatan, a lawyer by profession, is a resident of Mandalpara in Bengal. In many places, he introduced himself as a member of the Standing Council of the West Bengal government. On many digital platforms, he claimed to be an official of the CBI Special Council. A few days ago, another such bogus officer by the name of Asiful Haque was arrested by Park Street police in Kolkata. Like Sanatan, he also used to introduce himself as a vigilance officer and used a car with blue lights.

