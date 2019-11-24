Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Claiming to be Witness to Unnao Rape Victim's Accident Alleges Attempt on Life

The man's car was hit by a truck after which he along with his co-passenger, came out of the car as it stopped. The truck driver made two attempts to hit the car and later fled.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Claiming to be Witness to Unnao Rape Victim's Accident Alleges Attempt on Life
File photo of the damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.

Unnao: A person claiming to be the witness to the Unnao rape victim's accident has alleged that an attempt was made on his life when his car was hit by a truck here, police said on Saturday.

Avdhesh Pratap Singh told police that on Friday, his car was hit by a truck near Pradhan Dhaba in the Ajgain police station area.

He, along with his co-passenger Rajesh Kumar, came out of the car as it stopped. The truck driver made two attempts to hit the car and later fled, he told police.

Avdhesh Pratap Singh has claimed that he was a witness in the accident case of the Unnao rape victim and his co-passenger had given guarantee for the woman's uncle.

However, Ajgain Inspector MP Verma rejected Avdhesh Pratap's claim of being a witness to the accident and said they would look into the claim made with regard to Rajesh Kumar.

In July, the rape victim had suffered critical injuries along with her lawyer while two of her aunts were killed in a road accident in Rae Bareli.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram