Man Claiming to be Witness to Unnao Rape Victim's Accident Alleges Attempt on Life
The man's car was hit by a truck after which he along with his co-passenger, came out of the car as it stopped. The truck driver made two attempts to hit the car and later fled.
File photo of the damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.
Unnao: A person claiming to be the witness to the Unnao rape victim's accident has alleged that an attempt was made on his life when his car was hit by a truck here, police said on Saturday.
Avdhesh Pratap Singh told police that on Friday, his car was hit by a truck near Pradhan Dhaba in the Ajgain police station area.
He, along with his co-passenger Rajesh Kumar, came out of the car as it stopped. The truck driver made two attempts to hit the car and later fled, he told police.
Avdhesh Pratap Singh has claimed that he was a witness in the accident case of the Unnao rape victim and his co-passenger had given guarantee for the woman's uncle.
However, Ajgain Inspector MP Verma rejected Avdhesh Pratap's claim of being a witness to the accident and said they would look into the claim made with regard to Rajesh Kumar.
In July, the rape victim had suffered critical injuries along with her lawyer while two of her aunts were killed in a road accident in Rae Bareli.
