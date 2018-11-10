English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Clings to Car Roof for 6 km After Road Rage Takes Deadly Turn in Ghaziabad
Onlookers captured the incident on mobile phones wherein a Zen Estilo, driven by the accused, is seen carrying 35-year-old Rajesh Diwan on the roof of the car while he held on to the window frames.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: Things became life-threatening for 35-year-old Rajesh Diwan on Thursday evening when he was allegedly driven around on the roof of a car for around 6 km near Sahibabad.
As per initial reports, the incident was a result of road rage, after the victim had tried to stop the accused’s car. Local police officials stated that the man who drove him around has been arrested.
Onlookers captured the incident on mobile phones wherein a Zen Estilo, driven by the accused, is seen carrying Diwan on the roof of the car while he held on to the window frames.
Diwan, a resident of Pitampura in Delhi, is the purchase manager of a Gurugram-based export house.
Police officials said the accused, 30-year-old Bhuwan Kumar Sharma, works as a legal practitioner and is a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.
According to Diwan, the incident took place around 7pm on Thursday. A report in the Hindustan Times quoted him as saying: “I had come to Ghaziabad to meet a friend and was waiting at a traffic signal in Sahibabad. The accused arrived in his car and banged my Swift Dzire from the rear. The accused started to reverse and flee. When I came out of the car and tried to stop him, he abused me and fled. I then decided to give chase, and soon, near Raj Nagar Extension, I overtook his car.”
Diwan said the scuffle turned ugly when he stood in front of Sharma’s car and asked him to stop. He said Sharma accelerated and tried to mow him down. “I climbed to the bonnet of his car but he continued to drive. In order to save myself, I climbed on to the roof of his car. But he kept driving at a speed of 80kmph and above.”
A group of commuters chased the speeding car while it raced on the Raj Nagar Extension Road towards GT Road. Diwan said he allegedly banged his knees repeatedly on the windscreen in order to persuade the accused to stop his car, but in vain.
According to the police, the car came to a halt near the Meerut crossing due to a traffic jam. The onlookers pulled Sharma out of the car and beat him up him before handing him over to the police.
Diwan alleged that he approached the local police but they sent him to the Sahibabad police station under whose jurisdiction the incident had initially started. An FIR pertaining to the incident was registered around 12:44am on November 9.
Dinesh Yadav, station house officer, Sahibabad police station, said the accused had been arrested and booked under IPC sections for attempt to murder, rash driving on public way, causing damage and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.
As per initial reports, the incident was a result of road rage, after the victim had tried to stop the accused’s car. Local police officials stated that the man who drove him around has been arrested.
Onlookers captured the incident on mobile phones wherein a Zen Estilo, driven by the accused, is seen carrying Diwan on the roof of the car while he held on to the window frames.
Diwan, a resident of Pitampura in Delhi, is the purchase manager of a Gurugram-based export house.
Police officials said the accused, 30-year-old Bhuwan Kumar Sharma, works as a legal practitioner and is a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.
According to Diwan, the incident took place around 7pm on Thursday. A report in the Hindustan Times quoted him as saying: “I had come to Ghaziabad to meet a friend and was waiting at a traffic signal in Sahibabad. The accused arrived in his car and banged my Swift Dzire from the rear. The accused started to reverse and flee. When I came out of the car and tried to stop him, he abused me and fled. I then decided to give chase, and soon, near Raj Nagar Extension, I overtook his car.”
Diwan said the scuffle turned ugly when he stood in front of Sharma’s car and asked him to stop. He said Sharma accelerated and tried to mow him down. “I climbed to the bonnet of his car but he continued to drive. In order to save myself, I climbed on to the roof of his car. But he kept driving at a speed of 80kmph and above.”
A group of commuters chased the speeding car while it raced on the Raj Nagar Extension Road towards GT Road. Diwan said he allegedly banged his knees repeatedly on the windscreen in order to persuade the accused to stop his car, but in vain.
According to the police, the car came to a halt near the Meerut crossing due to a traffic jam. The onlookers pulled Sharma out of the car and beat him up him before handing him over to the police.
Diwan alleged that he approached the local police but they sent him to the Sahibabad police station under whose jurisdiction the incident had initially started. An FIR pertaining to the incident was registered around 12:44am on November 9.
Dinesh Yadav, station house officer, Sahibabad police station, said the accused had been arrested and booked under IPC sections for attempt to murder, rash driving on public way, causing damage and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
- A Pair of Clean Lungs Was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
- Modified Royal Enfield Classic With Gold Paint Spotted in Goa, Looks Outlandish
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...