Man Commits Suicide After Killing 17-yr-old Girl in UP's Banda

A man ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train after allegedly killing his sister-in-law’s minor sister here, police said on Sunday. SHO of Atrara police station Akhilesh Mishra said the man’s body was recovered from a railway track around 9 pm on Saturday.

The body of the 25-year-old man has been sent for postmortem. According to police, the 17-year-old girl was allegedly axed to death by the brother-in-law of her elder sister in the Atrara area here on Saturday evening.

The girl, a resident of Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, had come to her elder sister’s place. ”On Saturday around 6 pm, the brother-in-law of her elder sister killed her using an axe and then fled. At the time of the incident, the accused and the girl were alone in the house,” Circle Officer Satyaprakash Sharma had said, adding that a case was registered against the accused and a manhunt was launched to nab him. Police suspect that the girl was raped and then murdered.