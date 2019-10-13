Man Commits Suicide after Killing Three of His Family in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man killed three members of his family, including his own daughter, and allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond, police said here on Sunday.

Ravi had killed his eight-year-old daughter, his elder brother B Balaiah (45) and the latter's 16-year-old daughter. The bodies were found in Domakonda mandal of the

district, police said.

Ravi had opposed the marriage of Balaiah's elder daughter with a person belonging to the same caste a month ago and he had been threatening Balaiah and his family that he would eliminate them, they said.

On October 11, Ravi lured Balaiah and the two girls to a temple and on the way offered them soft drinks laced with pesticide, the police said.

"Ravi then slit the throats of his brother and his daughter when they fell unconscious while his own daughter died after consuming cold drink laced with poison and later fled from the scene," an investigating official said.

After the three bodies were found by some local residents, Balaiah's wife filed a complaint with police against her brother-in-law Ravi, stating he had opposed her

elder daughter's marriage and reportedly been threatening and arguing with his brother and his family.

After committing the crime, Ravi had committed suicide by jumping into the pond after inflicting injuries on himself, police said. Two cases have been registered and investigations were on with the help of forensic experts.

