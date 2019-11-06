Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Commits Suicide at Delhi Metro Station, Services Delayed Briefly on Yellow Line

The Delhi Metro also tweeted to alert passengers taking the busy Yellow Line, which connects Samyapur Badli in north-west Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Commits Suicide at Delhi Metro Station, Services Delayed Briefly on Yellow Line
Image for representation. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Wednesday, officials said.

Services were briefly delayed between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli station due to the incident, DMRC officials said.

"A man, aged around 40, committed suicide at Vidhan Sabha Metro Station. Identity of the victim is not known, and further details are awaited," DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal said.

The Delhi Metro also tweeted to alert passengers taking the busy Yellow Line, which connects Samyapur Badli in north-west Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

"Delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli due to a passenger on track at Vidhan Sabha. Normal services on all other lines," it tweeted.

Normal services were resumed later, the officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram