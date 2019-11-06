Man Commits Suicide at Delhi Metro Station, Services Delayed Briefly on Yellow Line
The Delhi Metro also tweeted to alert passengers taking the busy Yellow Line, which connects Samyapur Badli in north-west Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Wednesday, officials said.
Services were briefly delayed between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli station due to the incident, DMRC officials said.
"A man, aged around 40, committed suicide at Vidhan Sabha Metro Station. Identity of the victim is not known, and further details are awaited," DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal said.
"Delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli due to a passenger on track at Vidhan Sabha. Normal services on all other lines," it tweeted.
Normal services were resumed later, the officials said.
