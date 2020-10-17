News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Man Commits Suicide After Losing Job in Covid-19 Pandemic in UP's Aligarh

Representative image.

Representative image.

Police said that Vijnesh Yadav of Labheda village in the Dadon police station area returned home a few days ago after he lost his job in Ghaziabad and failed to find a new employment.

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh after he lost his job in a private firm amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Saturday.

Vijnesh Yadav of Labheda village in the Dadon police station area returned home a few days ago after he lost his job in Ghaziabad and failed to find a new employment, the police.

He allegedly consumed poison Thursday night. His family members took him to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where he died on Friday. Yadav’s family members have told the police that he was upset over losing his job amid the pandemic.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...