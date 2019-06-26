Take the pledge to vote

Man Commits Suicide Inside Lock-up, Ten Cops Suspended in Chhattisgarh

Krishna Sarathi, the deceased, had been arrested only a few hours earlier following a complaint lodged by his father-in-law at Chandora police station.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
Man Commits Suicide Inside Lock-up, Ten Cops Suspended in Chhattisgarh
Representative image.
Balrampur: A 30-year-old man, accused of beating his wife, allegedly hanged himself inside the lock-up of a police station in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur distict Wednesday. Ten policemen were suspended after the incident, an official said.

Krishna Sarathi, the deceased, had been arrested only a few hours earlier following a complaint lodged by his father-in-law at Chandora police station.

The complaint said that Sarathi, native of neighboring Balrampur, arrived at his in-laws' house at Domhat in Surjapur district Tuesday to meet his wife Sundarmani.

The couple quarreled and Sarathi allegedly beat her up and left.

After Sundarmani's father lodged a complaint, Chandora police arrested Sarathi from Balrampur and brought him to the police station around 7 am Wednesday.

Around 12 noon, he was found to have hanged himself from the lock-up's door with a bedsheet.

He was declared dead before admission at a local hospital, the police official said.

Surajpur Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal suspended 10 policemen, including station house officer R D Singh, following the incident, he said. Further probe is on.

