Man Commits Suicide Inside Lock-up, Ten Cops Suspended in Chhattisgarh
Krishna Sarathi, the deceased, had been arrested only a few hours earlier following a complaint lodged by his father-in-law at Chandora police station.
Representative image.
Balrampur: A 30-year-old man, accused of beating his wife, allegedly hanged himself inside the lock-up of a police station in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur distict Wednesday. Ten policemen were suspended after the incident, an official said.
Krishna Sarathi, the deceased, had been arrested only a few hours earlier following a complaint lodged by his father-in-law at Chandora police station.
The complaint said that Sarathi, native of neighboring Balrampur, arrived at his in-laws' house at Domhat in Surjapur district Tuesday to meet his wife Sundarmani.
The couple quarreled and Sarathi allegedly beat her up and left.
After Sundarmani's father lodged a complaint, Chandora police arrested Sarathi from Balrampur and brought him to the police station around 7 am Wednesday.
Around 12 noon, he was found to have hanged himself from the lock-up's door with a bedsheet.
He was declared dead before admission at a local hospital, the police official said.
Surajpur Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal suspended 10 policemen, including station house officer R D Singh, following the incident, he said. Further probe is on.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Scribbles ‘It’s Real’ After Being ‘Dead’ for 27 Minutes
- New Age Social Media Apps, and a Shocking Problem of Borderline Sexual Content
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- 'Crowilla': Crow or Gorilla? This Absurd Video of a Bird is Leaving Netizens Completely Baffled
- Shah Rukh Khan Rides BMW Motorcycle, Gives Safety Message to Fans - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s