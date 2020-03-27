Man Commits Suicide Over Coronavirus Suspicion in Karnataka
The deceased has been identified as Sadashiva Shetty, a resident of Meramajalu village in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.
Representative image.
A 56-year old man in Dakshina Kannada district allegedly committed suicide early Friday on suspicion that he had contracted the coronavirus infection,
police sources said.
He was an employee of a local petrol bunk here. He hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his house early today, the sources said.
He was an employee of a local petrol bunk here. He hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his house early today, the sources said.
The man might have taken the extreme step as had doubts that he had contracted coronavirus from mingling with others in the petrol bunk.
He feared it could infect his family members also, the sources said.
A case has been registered at the Bantwal rural police station based on a complaint from the wife of the deceased.
Another middle-aged man from Uppoor village in neighbouring Udupi district had ended his life on Wednesday after suspecting that he had the Covid-19 infection.
