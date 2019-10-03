Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Domestic Help Held for Theft at Piyush Goyal's Mumbai House, May Have Stolen Confidential Data

The theft, which allegedly took place between September 16 and 18, came to light after some silverware and rare brass items were found missing from the house.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
Domestic Help Held for Theft at Piyush Goyal's Mumbai House, May Have Stolen Confidential Data
File photo of Piyush Goyal. (PTI image)

Mumbai: Police have arrested a man for committing theft at the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The man, identified as Vishnu Kumar Vishwakarma, 28, worked as house help at Goyal's Mumbai residence at the plush high-rise named Villa Orb in Nepean Sea Road area.

The theft, which allegedly took place between September 16 and 18, came to light after some silverware and rare brass items were found missing from the house. The family raised an alarm following which an FIR was filed against Vishwakarma at the Gamdevi Police Station.

Vishwakarma was arrested and some stolen items were also recovered from his possession. He had been working in the house for over two years and had gradually gained the family's trust

The cops are going through the accused's phone data and call records as they also suspect him of stealing confidential data from Goyal's personal computer and documents from his files.



