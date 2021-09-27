Man Cons Elderly Woman Inside Kolkata Hospital, Flees With Gold Jewellery

An elderly woman was conned by a fraudster who made off with her jewellery and bag. The 65-year-old woman, Deepali Basak, a resident of Kazi Para in Behala area of Kolkata, was visiting the Behala Vidyasagar Hospital to seek treatment for eye-related problems. At that time, a man offered to help her by holding her bag and earrings. When the woman asked the reason the man said that it was not allowed to wear metal objects while going for an X-ray.

Basak believed the man’s words and gave him her bag and earrings before going into the X-ray chamber. When she came out, she did not find the man. After waiting around for a while, it dawned upon her that he had run away with her belongings. She was not ready to believe it at first and hence kept waiting, but the man did not turn up. After sitting there for a very long time, she informed the hospital authorities but according to reports, nobody came forward to help her.

The hospital had CCTV cameras but none of the hospital staff allegedly examined the CCTV footage. Feeling helpless, Basak had no option but to go back home. After she went home and narrated the whole incident, she along with her family members lodged a complaint at the Parnasree police station in Behala.

The hospital is yet to respond to these allegations. Local residents are questioning the security of the hospital as the elderly woman was robbed of her bag and jewellery inside the busy hospital in broad daylight.

Recently, in an incident of robbery three armed men barged into a medicine store-cum-godown in Bowbazar area of Central Kolkata and fled away with Rs 60,000. A case has been registered against three unknown men in this incident by the Bowbazar police.

