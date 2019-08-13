Man Critical After He Attempts Suicide on Delhi Metro's Blue Line at Dwarka Mor Station
A PCR call was received about a man allegedly attempting suicide by jumping on the tracks, a senior police official said.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train in Dwarka Mor metro station on Tuesday night, police said.
A PCR call was received about a man allegedly attempting suicide by jumping on the tracks, a senior police official said.
He was rushed to the DDU hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, he said, adding that the identity of the man is not known yet.
Following the incident, there was a brief delay in services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, officials said.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed passengers about the delay on Twitter.
"Delay in services between Dwarka and Janakpuri West due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.
The busy Blue Line connects Electronic City in Noida and Janakpuri West in Delhi.
