English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Man Crushes Head of Drunk Friend, Slits His Throat Before Robbing Him in Delhi
When his friend was intoxicated, Farman took the opportunity and hit a big stone on his head following which he became unconscious. He then slit his friend's throat and robbed his mobile phone and other articles and fled the spot.
Image used for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 22-year-old jobless man allegedly bludgeoned an old friend to death before robbing him in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said Sunday.
Farman, a resident of Haldauni in Noida, has been arrested. He was jobless and under debt, police said.
He intoxicated his friend, crushed his head with a stone and slit his throat. Later, he robbed his mobile phone and other articles, police said.
The incident was reported to the Amar Colony police station On January 21, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.
After a crime team inspected the spot, the body that was lying near a railway track in the city was shifted to the AIIMS hospital for preservation and identification, he said.
Later, the deceased was identified as Arshad Ali (23), a resident of Gandhi Camp, he added.
Arshad was missing since January 10 and was last seen with Farman, the officer said.
On arrest, Farman disclosed that he was planning to rob someone when he met his old friend Arshad.
Farman purchased five beers from a nearby liquor shop and he, along with Arshad, went to a deserted side of the railway track. They sat together and consumed beer, he added.
When Arshad was intoxicated, he took the opportunity and hit a big stone on his head following which he became unconscious. He then slit his friend's throat and robbed his mobile phone and other articles and fled the spot, the officer said.
The accused also disclosed that he had intentionally taken the victim to an isolated place near the railway track and crashed his head with a stone to mislead people and police.
Farman used to live at Gandhi Camp, SN Puri and used to work in Okhla Mandi. Around four-five years ago, due to financial problem, his family sold their house and shifted to Haldoni where he used to sell kachori, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Farman, a resident of Haldauni in Noida, has been arrested. He was jobless and under debt, police said.
He intoxicated his friend, crushed his head with a stone and slit his throat. Later, he robbed his mobile phone and other articles, police said.
The incident was reported to the Amar Colony police station On January 21, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.
After a crime team inspected the spot, the body that was lying near a railway track in the city was shifted to the AIIMS hospital for preservation and identification, he said.
Later, the deceased was identified as Arshad Ali (23), a resident of Gandhi Camp, he added.
Arshad was missing since January 10 and was last seen with Farman, the officer said.
On arrest, Farman disclosed that he was planning to rob someone when he met his old friend Arshad.
Farman purchased five beers from a nearby liquor shop and he, along with Arshad, went to a deserted side of the railway track. They sat together and consumed beer, he added.
When Arshad was intoxicated, he took the opportunity and hit a big stone on his head following which he became unconscious. He then slit his friend's throat and robbed his mobile phone and other articles and fled the spot, the officer said.
The accused also disclosed that he had intentionally taken the victim to an isolated place near the railway track and crashed his head with a stone to mislead people and police.
Farman used to live at Gandhi Camp, SN Puri and used to work in Okhla Mandi. Around four-five years ago, due to financial problem, his family sold their house and shifted to Haldoni where he used to sell kachori, police said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
- Inside Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Delhi Wedding Reception: Mika, Yuvraj & More Have a Blast
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results