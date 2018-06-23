English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Crushes Infant Son Under His Feet After Fight With Wife in UP
Arshad had a tiff with his wife, Akila, over some domestic issue during which he crushed his one-year-old son Arhan under his feet, killing him on the spot.
Image for representation only.
Sambhal: An infant was crushed to death by his father in a fit of rage on Friday in Raj locality which comes under the jurisdiction of Chandausi Kotwali police station.
Arshad had a tiff with his wife, Akila, over some domestic issue during which he crushed his one-year-old son Arhan under his feet, killing him on the spot, police said.
The accused was arrested, the police said.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
