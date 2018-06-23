GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PTI

Updated:June 23, 2018, 8:58 AM IST
Man Crushes Infant Son Under His Feet After Fight With Wife in UP
Image for representation only.
Sambhal: An infant was crushed to death by his father in a fit of rage on Friday in Raj locality which comes under the jurisdiction of Chandausi Kotwali police station.

Arshad had a tiff with his wife, Akila, over some domestic issue during which he crushed his one-year-old son Arhan under his feet, killing him on the spot, police said.

The accused was arrested, the police said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
