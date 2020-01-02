Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Dead for 6 Years, Bedridden 93-yr-old in UP Cops' List of People Who Could Hamper Peace Amid CAA Stir

Under fire, City Magistrate Kunwar Pankaj Singh said they had been informed that many people were wrongly named, were elderly and bed-ridden and no action will be taken against them.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 2, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
Man Dead for 6 Years, Bedridden 93-yr-old in UP Cops' List of People Who Could Hamper Peace Amid CAA Stir
File photo of a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in UP.

Lucknow: In major embarrassment for Firozabad Police, a man whose name was included in the list of 200 people who could hamper peace in the backdrop of protests over the new citizenship law was found to be dead for six years.

After the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in UP’s Firozabad on December 20, the Firozabad police booked around 2,500 people. As a precautionary measure, they have now issued notice to Banne Khan, who died around six years ago, under section 107/16 of the IPC. Apart from this, two men aged 90 and 93 have also been asked to appear before the Magistrate and fill a bond of Rs 10 lakh.

Expressing shock at the notice, Khan’s son Mohammad Sarfaraz said: “My father died around six year ago but his name was included in the list. Though I have not received a copy of the notice, I have read about it in newspapers. The police should have done a proper inquiry before issuing notice in my father’s name. I also have my father’s death certificate.”

Others who were served notices include 90-year-old Sufi Abrar Hussain, who has been working at the Jama Masjid for the past 58 years. A 93-year-old identified as Fasahat Meer Khan has also been issued a notice. Khan, who is a social worker, is bed-ridden. Speaking to the media, Khan’s son said: “My father is a well-known social worker and has even met former President APJ Abdul Kalam at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I fail to understand why police is issuing notice to him.”

Under fire, City Magistrate Kunwar Pankaj Singh said: “The day there was violence during the protests, there was pressure on the administration to ensure peace in the district. We received reports from several police stations and action was taken. We have been informed that many people were wrongly named, were elderly and bed-ridden. For sure no action will be taken against them.

Protests against the contentious legislation — which seeks to make religion the test of citizenship — have rocked Uttar Pradesh, with six people killed in the state alone. A death was also reported from Firozabad as protesters clashed with police.

After UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned of a “crackdown” on the protesters, the UP government ordered that those found responsible for damaging public property during the protests would have to cough up the costs.

