Man Desecrates Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Kerala's Kannur

According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified person reached the Taluk office premises around 8.30 am, broke the spectacles on the statue and removed the garland.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2018, 2:05 PM IST
Man Desecrates Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Kerala's Kannur
The Gandhi statue at Thalipparambu Taluk office in Kannur district. (TV Grab)
Trivandrum: Kerala police have begun investigations into an incident of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue being desecrated at Thalipparambu Taluk office in Kannur district on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified person reached the Taluk office premises around 8.30 am, broke the spectacles on the statue and removed the garland. The police, which ruled out any political motive behind the attack, claim it to be a “stray incident” by a mentally unstable person.

Locals claim the man was wearing a brown shirt and saffron coloured lungi. A bystander took a picture of the man but it is from a distance and his face cannot be identified.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
