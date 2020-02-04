Take the pledge to vote

Man Detained for Kidnapping, Raping Minor in Rajasthan's Churu Escapes From Police Custody

Accused Akram Khan was detained in Rajgarh police station area of Churu on Monday night. The minor had left home to go to a local market when she was allegedly kidnapped and raped, they said.

PTI

February 4, 2020
Jaipur: A man detained by police in Rajasthan's Churu district for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old girl managed to escape from custody on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Accused Akram Khan was detained in Rajgarh police station area of Churu on Monday night. The minor had left home to go to a local market when she was allegedly kidnapped and raped, they said.

The girl was found in a secluded place by her family members who were searching for her after she failed to return home.

"We had detained the accused but he managed to escape from the police station this evening. Our teams are chasing him and he will be caught," Churu SP Tejaswini Gautam said.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and 307 (attempt to murder) and under sections of the POCSO Act, the police said.

The girl was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

