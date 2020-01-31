Man Detained from Srinagar Airport for Posting Objectionable Content on Social Media

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday detained a man from Srinagar international airport soon after he arrived here on an Air India flight from Delhi, officials said.

Mudasir Ahmad Teli, a resident of Habbakadal area of the city, is accused of posting objectionable content on social media platforms while he was away from Kashmir, the officials said.

He was apprehended from the terminal building at the airport and taken to Humhama Police Station for questioning, they said. Further details are awaited.

