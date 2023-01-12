CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Man Detained Over His Alleged Links with Canada-based Khalistani Terrorist: Delhi Police
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 22:14 IST

New Delhi, India

One person has been detained, police said (Photo for representation)

Some other people, suspected to have links with the Canada-based Khalisthan terrorist, are also being quizzed. They were picked up from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police Special Cell detained a person on Thursday over his alleged connection with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, officials said.

Some other people, suspected to have links with the Canada-based Khalisthan terrorist, are also being quizzed. They were picked up from northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, they said.

One person has been detained in connection with it, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
