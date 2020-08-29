Man Dies after Being Hit by Speeding Car in Ghaziabad, Driver Flees from Scene

A 55-year-old chartered accountant died after he was hit by a speeding car here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in front of gate number two of Gaur Green society in Vaibhav Khand, Indira Puram here on Friday night, they said.

Vinay Kumar Nirmal was rushed to a nearby hospital after the accident where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

A man who was driving the car and his colleague left the the vehicle on the road and fled after the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indira Puram circle, Anshu Jain told PTI.

Nirmal had left his housing society around 8.30 pm for shopping when the speeding car hit him. The driver did not immediately halt the vehicle and dragged the victim, police said. When some people raised an alarm the duo left the car and fled, they said.

Police have seized the car and are trying to trace the owner through the vehicle's registration number. Empty and filled beer canes were also found from the car, police said.