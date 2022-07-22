Man Dies After Being Released from Police Custody in Kerala, Kin Allege Torture

A 42-year old man, who was detained for questioning in connection with a road accident, died in Vadakara in Kerala, police said on Friday. Relatives of the deceased alleged that he was tortured in police custody, which led to his death.

According to sources, P P Sajeevan, and two of his friends were picked up by Vadakara police for causing public nuisance on the road on Thursday night and taken to the station. The victim reportedly had an altercation with a person, after his car was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Theruvath near Vadakara.

The police have refuted the allegation of custodial death, saying Sajeevan had suffered a heart attack. “He and his friends and their car was brought to the station around midnight. They were drunk and one could not even stand up. A case was registered for drunken driving and they were released without allowing them to drive.” Vatakara SHO, Vijeesh, said.

On the way home, Sajeevan had experienced some health issues, police claimed, adding that he was then rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved. Sajeevan had suffered a massive cardiac arrest, the SHO quoted the government doctor as saying.

