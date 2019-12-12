Man Dies after Bike Falls into Pothole; Rights Panel Registers Case

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: A 23-year-old man died after his two-wheeler fell into a pothole in Kochi and he was run over by another vehicle, prompting the Kerala Human Rights Commission to register a case on its own over the incident.

The deceased, identified as Yadhulal, a native of Koonamavu, hit the uncovered pothole while riding his motorcycle and was run over by a truck near the metro station at Palarivattom in Kochi in the morning, eye-witnesses said.

The incident triggered widespread protest by local people as the pothole was not covered for the last few months. It was said to be dug by the state water authority for repair works.

The State Human Rights Commission registered the case based on media reports, a release said here. Antony Dominic, the commission chairman, sought a report in this regard from the water authority managing director and Kochi city police commissioner in four weeks.

The case would be taken up on January 14 during the Commission sitting, it added.

