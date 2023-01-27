Man Dies After Car Hits His Motorcycle, Drags it for 12Km in Gujarat's Surat; Accused Held

Only a few weeks after the Delhi hit and drag case rocked the nation, another such incident has come to the fore but this time from the land of Gujarat. In what can be touted as a gruesome accident, a died breathed his last after his motorcycle was hit by a car and his body was dragged for around 12 km in the Surat district of Gujarat.

The accident took place on December 18 in Palsana on the outskirts of Surat and the accused has been identified as Biren Ladumor Ahir, a construction businessman and restaurateur, Surat Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police SN Rathod told PTI.

Upon questioning the accused claimed that he did not realize the motorcyclist was pinned underneath his car on impact. The vehicle’s owner was finally held by Gujarat’s Surat police on Thursday after being in hiding in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

“Based on a tip-off, Ahir was held as he entered Surat through Kamrej toll plaza on Thursday. His Kia Carnival car had hit motorcyclist Sagar Patil, who got pinned beneath the car. Ahir has said he was not unaware of Patil’s condition as he was trying to escape in fright after the accident," Rathod told reporters.

In the aftermath of the incident, Ahir had fled to Mumbai and then to the Sirohi district in Rajasthan, Rathod added. Ahir died from injuries sustained in the ordeal and his body fell by the side on getting detached from the underbody of the car after 12 kilometres.

The accused had fled after abandoning the vehicle but he has been held thanks to a mobile phone shot by a motorcyclist who had witnessed the incident and given chase, the police noted.

The police are investigating if the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

