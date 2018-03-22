English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Dies After His Head Gets Trapped in Theatre Seat While Recovering Phone
British media say the man suffered a heart attack in a cinema in Birmingham on March 9 after his head became trapped while he was trying to find his phone. Witnesses said he panicked and had trouble breathing after his head became stuck.
Image for representational purpose.
London: A British movie chain is investigating the death of a moviegoer who reportedly became trapped under a footrest while trying to retrieve a dropped mobile phone.
British media say the man suffered a heart attack in a cinema in Birmingham on March 9 after his head became trapped while he was trying to find his phone. Witnesses said he panicked and had trouble breathing after his head became stuck.
The man died in a hospital a week later.
Vue Entertainment, which operates numerous movie theatres throughout Britain, said in a statement Wednesday that a full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing.
Also Watch
British media say the man suffered a heart attack in a cinema in Birmingham on March 9 after his head became trapped while he was trying to find his phone. Witnesses said he panicked and had trouble breathing after his head became stuck.
The man died in a hospital a week later.
Vue Entertainment, which operates numerous movie theatres throughout Britain, said in a statement Wednesday that a full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing.
Also Watch
-
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Begins Road to Russia as Argentina Chase World Cup Glory
- Saroj Khan Refuses To Comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's Highly Criticised 'Ek do teen' Revival
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet
- Jackie Shroff's Wife Ayesha to be Interrogated as Call Record Scam Grows