1-min read

Man Dies After Jumping Before Metro Train in Delhi

According to DMRC officials, the incident took place early morning at Welcome Metro Station of the Red Line and lead to disruption of services for about an hour.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Man Dies After Jumping Before Metro Train in Delhi
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: In a suspected case of suicide, a man on Monday jumped before a moving Delhi Metro train and got run over, officials said.

According to DMRC officials, the incident took place early morning at Welcome Metro Station of the Red Line and lead to disruption of services for about an hour.

"Today (Monday), a PCR call was received at 7.13 am that a person, in his 50s, had jumped on the tracks at Welcome Station. On reaching the spot, the man wearing black pants and a white shirt was found crushed under a train at platform number 2," a senior police officer said.

"No documents to ascertain the man's identity were found on the spot. This is a suspected case of suicide," the officer said, adding that the body is being shifted to GTB hospital mortuary.

After analysing the CCTV footage, the police said that the man jumped before the oncoming train which was going towards Dilshad Garden at about 6.35 am.

"Inquest proceedings are being conducted and efforts are being made to identify the deceased," he added.

