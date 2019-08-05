Man Dies After Jumping Before Metro Train in Delhi
According to DMRC officials, the incident took place early morning at Welcome Metro Station of the Red Line and lead to disruption of services for about an hour.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: In a suspected case of suicide, a man on Monday jumped before a moving Delhi Metro train and got run over, officials said.
According to DMRC officials, the incident took place early morning at Welcome Metro Station of the Red Line and lead to disruption of services for about an hour.
"Today (Monday), a PCR call was received at 7.13 am that a person, in his 50s, had jumped on the tracks at Welcome Station. On reaching the spot, the man wearing black pants and a white shirt was found crushed under a train at platform number 2," a senior police officer said.
"No documents to ascertain the man's identity were found on the spot. This is a suspected case of suicide," the officer said, adding that the body is being shifted to GTB hospital mortuary.
After analysing the CCTV footage, the police said that the man jumped before the oncoming train which was going towards Dilshad Garden at about 6.35 am.
"Inquest proceedings are being conducted and efforts are being made to identify the deceased," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Pictures From Her First Photoshoot
- Benelli Leoncino 500 Launched in India at Rs 4.79 lakh
- Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Possible Tattoo and It Has a Ranbir Kapoor Connection
- Ashes 2019 | Wade’s Game Was at Another Level Compared to Others: Ponting
- Maruti Suzuki Swift Posted on OLX Stolen, Police Nab Thieves by Posing as Buyers