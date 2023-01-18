CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » Man Dies After Jumping in Front of Train at Mandi House Metro Station
1-MIN READ

Man Dies After Jumping in Front of Train at Mandi House Metro Station

PTI

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 19:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Poornia in Bihar (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Poornia in Bihar (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A senior police officer said a call was received at around 2:30 pm stating that a man had jumped in front of train at Mandi House metro station

A 26-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at the Mandi House metro station here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Poornia in Bihar, they said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered from him.

A senior police officer said a call was received at around 2:30 pm stating that a man had jumped in front of train at Mandi House metro station.

The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. metro
  3. sucide
first published:January 18, 2023, 19:36 IST
last updated:January 18, 2023, 19:36 IST
Read More