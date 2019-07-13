Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Dies After Kolkata Metro Train Starts Moving with His Hand Stuck Between Doors

Co-passengers alleged that security personnel at Park Street station were busy with their phones and did not pay attention to the man who got stuck and died.

News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
Man Dies After Kolkata Metro Train Starts Moving with His Hand Stuck Between Doors
Representative image.
New Delhi: A man died on Saturday after his hand got stuck between the doors of a metro train at a station in Kolkata. The incident occurred around 6:40pm at Park Street station when the train started moving with the person’s hand still remaining outside the train.

The train was immediately stopped and power block was taken and passengers were evacuated to the platform. The deceased was identified as Sajal Kumar Kanjilal (66) and was declared brought dead when taken to the nearby SSKM hospital. Soon after, metro services were suspended for a while.

General Manager (Metro) PC Sharma ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Preliminary report suggested the victim's hand got stuck because the door sensors did not work and the sliding doors did not open automatically which was supposed to happen.

Co-passengers alleged that security personnel deployed at the station were busy with their phones and did not pay attention to the crisis underway.

Promising all possible help from the state government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said metro services were the most neglected in the state and no effort was usually taken for maintenance. If needed, her government would also provide a job to a family member of the deceased.

“During our tenure, we brought in new rakes and conducted regular maintenance. But now, no new projects are introduced," said Miss Banerjee.

