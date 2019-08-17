Man Dies After Tree Falls on His Car in Maharashtra, Three Others Critically Injured
The deceased, his wife and two other members of his family, who hailed from Rohankhed in Akola district, were going to Daryapur.
Representative image.
Akola, Aug 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was killed on the spot when the car he was driving hit a tree in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place around 11 am near Sukali village. The deceased was identified as Chetan D Zhamre. Zhamre, his wife and two other members of his family, who hailed from Rohankhed in Akola district, were going to Daryapur.
Zhamre's wife and the other two were critically injured.
