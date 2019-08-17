Man Dies After Tree Falls on His Car in Maharashtra, Three Others Critically Injured

Akola, Aug 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was killed on the spot when the car he was driving hit a tree in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am near Sukali village. The deceased was identified as Chetan D Zhamre. Zhamre, his wife and two other members of his family, who hailed from Rohankhed in Akola district, were going to Daryapur.

Zhamre's wife and the other two were critically injured.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.