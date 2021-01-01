News18 Logo

Man Dies as Car Catches Fire After Collision with Truck in Delhi's Mahipalpur
1-MIN READ

Man Dies as Car Catches Fire After Collision with Truck in Delhi's Mahipalpur

Representative image.

Representative image.

A 28-year-old man died after the SUV he was driving crashed into the rear of a truck and caught fire in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, police said on Friday. The accident took place around 9.35 pm on Thursday, they said.

The CNG-run vehicle caught fire after hitting the truck when it suddenly slowed down, police said. Driver Sonu, who originally hailed from Bihar and used to live in rented accomodation in Mahipalpur, was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the accident. His feet were stuck in the vehicle after the collision, following which he could not get out of it and died in the car, police said.

The vehicle was used for transportation of courier packages to Gurgaon. A case has been registered under relevant sections and efforts are on to nab the truck driver, they added.

