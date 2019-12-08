Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Dies As Four-wheeler Hits His Bike on Kolkata's Maa Flyover

Police said a four-wheeler rammed his motorcycle following which he fell down on the road beneath the flyover near AJC Bose Road crossing, which is close to Topsia police station area.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Dies As Four-wheeler Hits His Bike on Kolkata's Maa Flyover
Representative image.

Kolkata: A man was killed late Saturday after he was knocked off the city's Maa flyover in Topsia area when his motorcycle was hit by a four-wheeler from behind, police said.

The incident happened around 10 pm when the person was driving on the flyover, while travelling from Park Circus to Police Training School area, they said.

A four-wheeler rammed his motorcycle following which he fell down on the road beneath the flyover near AJC Bose Road crossing, which is close to Topsia police station area, police said.

The biker was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior Kolkata Police official said.

Nobody has been arrested as the person in the offending vehicle sped away, police said.

The biker was identified, from the documents found on him, as a Kidderpore resident.

"We have initiated a probe into the accident and checking the CCTV footage to identify of the vehicle that hit the biker," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram