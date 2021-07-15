Man Dies Due To Landslide In Himachal’s Kangra, Couldn’t See His New-Born

The situation in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra has been quite bad recently following a cloud burst in the area. Many people have been badly affected due to incessant rain and landslides. However, the turn of events for the family of a 30-year-old man from a village in Boh Valley, who became a father for the second time five days ago, have been very tragic.

Shiv and his father were among the villagers who fell victim to the heavy rain and landslide in Boh Valley under Shahpur subdivision of Kangra district. Unfortunately, Shiv could not even see his new-born baby even once before losing his life.

Shiv’s wife, mother and first child are alive as they were in a medical college in Tanda where his second child was born. Due to heavy rain on July 12, Boh Valley’s Rulehad village was hit by a flood. As a result of this 10 people belonging to the village lost their lives and four people went missing. After the rescue teams cleared debris of the landslide eight bodies were found and five people were rescued. Till now, a total of 10 people have lost their lives due to the flood in Kangra district.

A girl named Neha lost her life after falling in a storm drain. The incident took place at Kangra’s Chahri village. The 11-year-old was walking down the market when she saw a vehicle and stepped back. While doing so she lost her balance and fell into the drain. Her mother who was present at the moment gathered villagers who searched for hours at the spot. Later her body was found 300 meters away from the place of incident.

Sufi Singer Manmeet Singh also lost his life after he fell in a gorge in the Kareri lake area in Kangra. The young singer had gone to Dharamsala with friends. His body was found during the rescue operations that have been on-going ever since the flash flood hit the region. As per the officials the singer’s body is now being sent to his home state.

