Man Dies During Sex in Nagpur as Rope Tied Around Neck Turns 'Noose'

A 30-year-old man died in Nagpur on Friday apparently due to suffocation after a rope tied around his neck during sex with a woman proved fatal for him, police said. The incident took place at a lodge in Khaparkheda area of the city in the wee hours, they said.

"The man had been in a relationship with the woman, who is married and has a child, since the last five years.Both of them came to the lodge on Thursday night to spend time together. The woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope around his neck to heighten sexual arousal," a police official said.

"The woman then went to the washroom, just when the chair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope around his neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless," he said. The woman immediately called for help. A room service staffer came and untied the man from the chair, police said.

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot.The woman was detained for questioning and the man's body was sent for post-mortem.

"The woman has admitted that she was in an illicit relationship with the man. Police have also recorded the statements of the waiters, the lodge manager and room service boys and seized the cellphones of the woman and the deceased man for probe," the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered at Khaparkheda police station and further investigation is on.