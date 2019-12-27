Man Dies, Friend Injured After Truck Hits Their Bike on Delhi's Signature Bridge
The police took the duo to a trauma centre where Sandeep, who was an electrician, was declared brought dead by doctors.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 30-year-old man died and his friend was injured after a truck hit their motorcycle on the Signature Bridge here, police said on Friday.
Sandeep fell from the bridge after his bike was hit by the truck while he and his friend Abhishresth, both residents of Nathupura, were coming from Gokulpuri on late Wednesday night, a senior police officer said.
Police took the duo to a Trauma Centre here where Sandeep, who was an electrician, was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.
Abhishreth, 28, is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Timarpur police station, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Reacts to Kushal Punjabi's Suicide, Says Depression is One of the Biggest Issues in India
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'
- Shah Rukh Khan Attends Salman Khan's Birthday Bash, See Pics
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- Best of 2019: Top SUV/MPVs Launched This Year - Kia Seltos, MG Hector and More