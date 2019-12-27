Man Dies, Friend Injured After Truck Hits Their Bike on Delhi's Signature Bridge

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man died and his friend was injured after a truck hit their motorcycle on the Signature Bridge here, police said on Friday.

Sandeep fell from the bridge after his bike was hit by the truck while he and his friend Abhishresth, both residents of Nathupura, were coming from Gokulpuri on late Wednesday night, a senior police officer said.

Police took the duo to a Trauma Centre here where Sandeep, who was an electrician, was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

Abhishreth, 28, is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Timarpur police station, they added.

