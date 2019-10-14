Man Dies of Consuming Poison after Harassment by Mother, Wife in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after being harassed by his mother and wife in Jansath in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.
Satish Bhadana was the district secretary of Gujjar Sadbhavna Society in Ahroda village, where the incident took place on Sunday, they said.
According to Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Sharma, a suicide note was recovered from the possession of the deceased. Bhadana has rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SHO said.
Satish had also posted a letter in his WhatsApp circle about his decision to take the extreme step. An investigation is underway, police said.
