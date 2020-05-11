INDIA

1-MIN READ

Man Dies of Covid-19, Days After Losing Son to It: Official

Image for representation. (AP)

Image for representation. (AP)

The 60-year-old man, who was suffering from pancreatic cancer, died this morning. He too had tested positive for COVID-19.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
A man, whose son died of COVID-19 last week, too succumbed to the disease on Monday, taking the pandemic death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 10, officials said here.


"The 60-year-old man, who was suffering from pancreatic cancer, died this morning. He too had tested positive for COVID-19 recently," an official said.


He said the man, hailing from Alamgari Bazar area of the city, had lost his 34-year-old son to the disease on May 7. This is the tenth death due to coronavirus infection in Jammu and Kashmir and fourth in Srinagar, the official said.


Jammu and Kashmir has reported 861 positive cases so far, out of which 383 have recovered.

