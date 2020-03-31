CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
Man Dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata Taking West Bengal Death Toll to 4
The man, whose identity hasn't been revealed yet, died at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.
Kolkata: Homeless people consume meals distributed by Railway Protection Force (RPF), during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: A man died of coronavirus at a state-run hospital here on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal to 4, officials said.
The man, whose identity hasn't been revealed yet, died at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.
West Bengal has reported 28 coronavirus cases so far, including the four deaths.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Wonderful': Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Modi for 'Yoga Nidra' Tip during Coronavirus Lockdown
- This Coronavirus Version of Do Re Mi from 'Sound of Music' is Making 90s Kids Nostalgic
- Houseparty App May Not Have Been Hacked, But it Still Violates Your Privacy
- Steve Smith, David Warner Make Australia Different Kettle of Fish Against India: Paine
- What’s At Stake For India That Put Its Billion People Under Lockdown | Crux+