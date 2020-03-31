Man Dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata Taking West Bengal Death Toll to 4

Kolkata: A man died of coronavirus at a state-run hospital here on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal to 4, officials said.

The man, whose identity hasn't been revealed yet, died at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

West Bengal has reported 28 coronavirus cases so far, including the four deaths.

