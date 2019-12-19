Man Dies of Firearm Injury in Lucknow; Cops Say Not Linked to Anti-citizenship Law Protests
Two other patients are also undergoing treatment in the trauma centre and one of them has firearm injury, UP DGP OP Singh said.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh.
Lucknow: A man died of a firearm injury which he suffered while passing by a violent protest against the amended citizenship law in Lucknow on Thursday, according to his family.
Uttar Pradesh Police chief O P Singh, however, said the death was not linked to the agitation or any police action.
"Mohammad Wakeel (25) died of firearm injury here," King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in-charge Sandeep Tiwari told PTI.
"Two other patients are undergoing treatment in the trauma centre and one of them has firearm injury," he said.
It was not immediately clear from where the firing took place. The victim's brother, Taufiq, told reporters that "his brother was going home in Hussainabad as there was trouble and he was shot by a 'daroga' (police officer) from a police outpost."
"Initially it was said he had pellet injuries. He was not involved in any agitation. We both are auto-rickshaw drivers and never indulged in any such act (agitation)," Taufiq added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Dabangg 3 Turn Out to be Salman Khan's Biggest December Release at the Box Office?
- Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali’s Mother Passes Away Due to Age Related Illness
- Visiting Museums, Galleries and Concerts Can Help You Live Longer, Says New Research
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio
- Puma Has Made Sneakers For Gamers But You Must Not Wear Them Outdoors