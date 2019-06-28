Man Dies of 'Heart Attack' During Police's Vehicle Checks in Bijnor; Family Cries Foul
According to Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi, the incident took place under Kotwali Dehat Police Station limits in the district.
Bijnor: A 40-year-old man died of a heart attack during vehicle checks by the police here on Friday, officials said.
However, family members of Vijendra (40), the deceased, alleged policemen beat him up.
SP Tyagi said, "Helmet checking drive was initiated across the district. Family members of Vijendra (40) have alleged that on Friday afternoon, when Vijendra was going to his house from Najibabad, cops stopped him and asked him to produce relevant papers and helmet.
"Vijendra sought sometime to produce the relevant papers, saying he has asked one of his family members to bring them. By the time his son arrived with the documents, Vijendra's condition had deteriorated. He was rushed to a doctor, where he died."
Tyagi reiterated there was no scuffle between the deceased and the policemen.
Vijendra's kin alleged the police beat him up.
The SP said, "If the family members of the deceased want to lodge any police complaint, they can do so."
