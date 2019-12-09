Man Dies of Heart Attack in Queue to Buy Onions, TDP Hits Out at Andhra Pradesh Govt
Sambaiah came to the farmers' market to purchase onions, being sold by the state government at a subsidised price of Rs 25 a kg, but suddenly collapsed and died later of heart attack.
For Representation
Amaravati: A 55-year-old man died of heart attack after he suddenly fell sick while waiting in queue to purchase onions at Gudivada in Krishna district on Monday.
Sambaiah came to the farmers' market (Rythu Bazaar) to purchase onions, being sold by the state government at a subsidised price of Rs 25 a kg, but suddenly collapsed.
According to sources, local people tried to rush him to hospital but Sambaiah died on the way. Doctors confirmed that he died of heart attack.
The Telugu Desam Party sought to raise the issue in the Assembly in the afternoon but was disallowed. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu questioned why the government did not make a statement on the man's death.
"A man died, standing in queue to buy onions. Why did the government not come out with a statement on this," Naidu asked at a press conference.
He also asked why the village volunteers, appointed by the government to deliver various services at the people's doorstep, failed to deliver onions.
Retail price of onions was at Rs 110-160 per kg in the state on Monday, according to market sources.
