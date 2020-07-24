Man Dies outside MP Hospital after Being Allegedly Refused Entry for Failure to Buy Rs 5 Entry Slip

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly died at the gates of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district waiting for treatment on Thursday as he did not have Rs 5 to buy the hospital registration slip.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Dhakad, a native of Ashoknagar district. He belonged to an extremely poor family and suffered from tuberculosis.

Dhakad allegedly could not be admitted into the Guna district hospital as he did not have Rs 5 to buy the hospital registration slip.

With a toddler in her lap, Dhakad’s wife reached Guna hospital for treatment of her ailing husband. However, the couple was unable to buy the registration slip mandatory for admission to the hospital.

The hapless woman pleaded with the hospital staff to waive off the fee but they did not listen. She waited outside the hospital the entire night with her husband close to death. He later died.

The matter came to light when PCC chief Kamal Nath tweeted about the incident.

“You keep on trading MLAs and continue to auction them and a woman waits for treatment of her husband all night with a little kid,” Nath said.

Civil surgeon Dr SK Srivastava said Dhakad was an addict and used to sit outside the hospital all the time. But the doctor could not explain the lapse in Dhakad’s treatment.

Taking strong objection to the incident, Collector Kumar Purushottam said strict action would be taken against the guilty.

Health Minister Praburam Chaudhary in a tweet said a magisterial probe has been ordered and Deputy Collector Sonam Jain directed to present a report within a week.

(With inputs from Vikas Dixit in Guna)