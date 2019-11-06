Take the pledge to vote

Passenger Does Yoga Onboard Colombo-bound Flight, Offloaded for Causing 'Inconvenience'

Since there was no formal complaint against the passenger, he was not arrested but was in the process of being handed over to the Srilanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai.

PTI

November 6, 2019
Chennai: A seemingly "mentally unstable" air passenger was on Wednesday offloaded from a Colombo-bound carrier, after he caused "inconvenience" to others by performing yoga and excercise onboard, police said.

The crew's repeated requests to the passenger against doing so paid no heed.

He had come from Varanasi to the city to proceed to Colombo, they said.

After the passenger created 'inconvenience' to others, he was offloaded with the help of CISF who later handed him over to the police, they said, adding, a part of his ticket cost was also refunded by the private airline.

Since there was no formal complaint against the passenger, he was not arrested but was in the process of being handed over to the Srilanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai, they added.

He had in his possession both Srilankan and US passports, police said.

