English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Drags Woman by Hair, Tears Clothes and Molests Her on Mumbai Train; Attack Filmed
The accused, a cab driver, was arrested after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media websites. Image tweeted by ANI.
Mumbai: A woman was molested and assaulted by a man in a moving suburban train bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus late on Thursday night, police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested.
The accused - identified as cabbie from Byculla, Rafiq Khan - and the victim were known to each other and he owed her money over which they had an alteration in the train.
The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday. A handicapped commuter on an adjoining seat shot a video of the entire incident.
The video, lasting a few minutes, went viral on social media and also spurred police into immediate action.
Khan, 32, is seen suddenly pouncing on the woman sitting on the opposite seat in the handicapped compartment. He then drags her by the hair and attempts to strangle her.
He also tore off her clothes even as other co-commuters raised an alarm to alert a policeman in the adjoining compartment of the speeding train.
When she resisted and pushed him off her, he fell on the train floor, but got up and again lunged at the woman on the seat as she screamed for help.
According to Government Railway Police Dadar Senior Inspector Nitin Bobde, the woman had lent money to her attacker on a friendly basis as she had known him over a few years.
Late on Thursday, they caught the suburban train from Dombivali, Thane bound for CSMT and en route, the victim demanded her money back from Khan and asked him to stop harassing her.
Apparently angered by this, Khan abused, molested and attacked her in full public view even as the train was approaching Dadar station.
A Government Railway Police team, waiting at Dadar, took Khan into custody as he deboarded. He was subsequently arrested and produced before a court here this evening which remanded him to police custody till April 9.
Meanwhile, ruling ally Shiv Sena lawmaker Neelam Gorhe shot off a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to take concrete steps to stop the growing incidents of violence against women commuters.
She recounted several recent incidents in Mumbai suburban trains where women were targeted and said the time has come to provide police security for ladies compartments even during daytime.
Also Watch
The accused - identified as cabbie from Byculla, Rafiq Khan - and the victim were known to each other and he owed her money over which they had an alteration in the train.
The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday. A handicapped commuter on an adjoining seat shot a video of the entire incident.
The video, lasting a few minutes, went viral on social media and also spurred police into immediate action.
Khan, 32, is seen suddenly pouncing on the woman sitting on the opposite seat in the handicapped compartment. He then drags her by the hair and attempts to strangle her.
He also tore off her clothes even as other co-commuters raised an alarm to alert a policeman in the adjoining compartment of the speeding train.
When she resisted and pushed him off her, he fell on the train floor, but got up and again lunged at the woman on the seat as she screamed for help.
According to Government Railway Police Dadar Senior Inspector Nitin Bobde, the woman had lent money to her attacker on a friendly basis as she had known him over a few years.
Late on Thursday, they caught the suburban train from Dombivali, Thane bound for CSMT and en route, the victim demanded her money back from Khan and asked him to stop harassing her.
Apparently angered by this, Khan abused, molested and attacked her in full public view even as the train was approaching Dadar station.
A Government Railway Police team, waiting at Dadar, took Khan into custody as he deboarded. He was subsequently arrested and produced before a court here this evening which remanded him to police custody till April 9.
Meanwhile, ruling ally Shiv Sena lawmaker Neelam Gorhe shot off a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to take concrete steps to stop the growing incidents of violence against women commuters.
She recounted several recent incidents in Mumbai suburban trains where women were targeted and said the time has come to provide police security for ladies compartments even during daytime.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|2
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- Saif Spends Time With Kareena and Taimur Post His Acquittal In Blackbuck Poaching Case
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism