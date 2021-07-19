Man Drowns While Taking Selfies, Filming Waterlogged Underpass in Delhi's Pul Prahladpur

A 27-year-old man drowned while allegedly clicking selfies and filming a waterlogged railway underpass in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area on Monday, police said. He has been identified as Ravi Chautala of Jaitpur, they said.

The police said local people told them that the victim had gone in the waterlogged underpass to click selfies and make videos. “Information was received around 1.40 pm regarding drowning of a person below railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Fire brigade and divers were called in to rescue him but later his body was recovered and he was identified as Ravi Chautala," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

The body has been sent to AIIMS for an autopsy, and the family notified, he said. Inquest proceedings are being conducted, and further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

The national capital has been witnessing incessant rainfall since Sunday which has led to waterlogging at several places.

