Man-Eater Tiger Captured in Uttarakhand's Corbett Reserve

Rishikesh: A man-eater tiger, which had killed three forest guards in the Corbett Tiger Reserve area recently, was captured on Saturday from the forests of Tun Bhuji, close to the Dhikala zone of the reserve.

The tiger had killed two guards in Tun Bhuji and another in Khinanauli forests close to the reserve in recent months. The latest incident had occurred on August 16.

The big cat was caged on Friday after being tranquillised, chief wildlife warden Rajiv Bhartari said. Corbett authorities are yet to decide whether the tiger should be released into the wild or kept in a zoo.

