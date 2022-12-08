CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Man Electrocuted as Live Wire Touches His Head on Railway Platform in WB's Kharagpur | Caught on Cam
1-MIN READ

Man Electrocuted as Live Wire Touches His Head on Railway Platform in WB's Kharagpur | Caught on Cam

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 12:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The live wire hit the ticket checker's head.

The live wire hit the ticket checker's head.

The man, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), is out of danger but received burn injuries and is out of danger.

In a freak accident caught on CCTV, a ticket checker received burn injuries after he was electrocuted when a live wire fell on him while he was standing on a platform at the Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal.

The man, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), is out of danger but received burn injuries and is out of danger. The incident was caught on CCTV camera, a horrifying video of which is doing the rounds on social media.

The video shows the man speaking to someone on the platform with his back facing the tracks when a live wire comes hanging loose from behind and touches him.

The man instantly collapses to the tracks with his head down and in a motionless state.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

first published:December 08, 2022, 12:29 IST
last updated:December 08, 2022, 12:31 IST