Man Electrocuted as Live Wire Touches His Head on Railway Platform in WB's Kharagpur | Caught on Cam

In a freak accident caught on CCTV, a ticket checker received burn injuries after he was electrocuted when a live wire fell on him while he was standing on a platform at the Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal.

The man, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), is out of danger but received burn injuries and is out of danger. The incident was caught on CCTV camera, a horrifying video of which is doing the rounds on social media.

The video shows the man speaking to someone on the platform with his back facing the tracks when a live wire comes hanging loose from behind and touches him.

The man instantly collapses to the tracks with his head down and in a motionless state.

Read all the Latest India News here