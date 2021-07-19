Man Ends Life After Killing Brother In Fight Over Mobile Game

An unemployed youth ended his life after killing his elder brother on Sunday morning in a fight over playing mobile games. The incident took place in Sultanpur village of West Bengal’s East Midnapore district. Police said Chandrakanta Mondal killed his brother Suryakanta with a sharp weapon after he refused to give him money to play mobile games. Their mother was also injured in the fight.

Police said after killing his brother, Chandrakanta consumed poison. He was taken to a hospital and died during treatment. Neighbours said Chandrakanta had become addicted to an online combat mobile game.

According to reports, Suryakanta was afraid of his brother and had shifted to his cousin’s home last week. Locals said that Chandrakanta would spend his time and money playing video games online.

Suryakanta had returned to Sultanpur village after a break from Kolkata where he was employed.The brawl on Saturday night turned fatal after Chandrakanta stabbed Suryakanta with a sharp weapon. He also hit his mother during the scuffle.

Chandrakanta then ran off and consumed poison. He was found unconscious at a nearby field with a bottle of poison and bicycle lying around. He was rushed to Bhagwanpur rural hospital, but was then referred to Tamluk district hospital where he died during treatment.

Neighbours said that they heard screams coming from the Mondals’ house. While Suryakanta died on the spot, his mother survived after receiving 12 stitches. The authorities are waiting for the mother to regain consciousness to record her statement and progress their investigation.

Ranjan Mondal, who is a local panchayat member, said all the villagers were aware about Chandrakanta’s behaviour but no one imagined he could go to this length. The unfortunate incident is another stark reminder about the ill effects of mobile addiction.

