Man Ends Life in UP's Ghazipur, Leaves Behind Note Alleging He Was Denied BSP Ticket

A small-time trader in UP's Ghazipur allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a note that he was taking the step because the BSP has not given him a ticket to contest the elections, police said. In the purported note, Munnu Prasad alleged that BSP president Mayawati was demanding Rs 2 crore to allow him to contest the elections. Since he was not in a position to give the amount, he is ending his life, the note said.

ASP Gopinath Soni said they are looking into the veracity of the note and nothing can be said till the investigation is over.

Meanwhile, district BSP president Guddu Ram said that the utensils trader had nothing to do with the party.

The man's neighbours, however, told police that he used to attend programmes of the party and claimed that the BSP president would "make him a candidate in the elections".

