Man Ends Life Three Days After Girlfriend Died By Suicide in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

A youth ended his life by jumping in front of a train in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as one Ghanshyan Medhwal, a resident of Doodhras under Merta Road police limits.

Police said that the youth prior jumping in front of a train between Ren and Jalsu railway stations had uploaded a video on social media about his suicide.

“One of his friends informed us about the video. We rushed to the location but we could not save the boy,” said a police officer posted at Merta Road police station. The officer further added that the victim’s body was handed over to his relatives after postmortem and an unnatural death case has been registered.

According to police the youth was depressed for the last three days. “During investigation we have learnt that the youth’s girlfriend had died by suicide three days ago,” said a police officer.

The local police have downloaded the video shared by the victim on Facebook, a few minutes before his death. In the video the victim tried to justify his suicide saying since last three days, after the death of his girlfriend, it was difficult for him to survive. “Whenever I closed my eyes, I used to see her. She is calling me,” the victim said in the video.

The youth in the video had also narrated his love story. “Our conversation started over the phone. Within a few days we became good friends and then we fell in love with each other,” the deceased narrated in the video.

The victim in his video also requested the police not to take any legal action against his family members or of his girlfriend, as he was killing himself for his love.

