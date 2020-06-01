Covid-19: Man Escapes from Quarantine Centre in J&K's Samba, Booked

A man, who escaped from a quarantine centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, was brought back and an FIR slapped against him, officials said on Monday.

On receiving information that one person escaped from the quarantine centre Calvary Mission School in Ghagwal, police team immediately swung into action and brought him back, they said.

A case has been registered against the man at Ghagwal Police Station, the officials said.

The administration has appealed to the district residents to cooperate and not to violate quarantine rules, they said.